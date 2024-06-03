Rochester police claim man assaulted other with golf club

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took a man into custody after an alleged golf club assault Saturday.

According to RPD, police responded to the 1400 block of 1st Avenue NE around 2:30 a.m. June 1 on an assault call.

Police claim a man told officers he and a woman were in a verbal argument, and 57-year-old Jason Smith interceded and struck him with a golf club.

Smith faces recommended 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charge, as well as disorderly conduct–brawling/fighting charges.

Mayo Clinic evaluated the alleged victim, who had bruising.