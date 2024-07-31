Rochester PD has received three reports of counterfeit money this month

(ABC 6 News) – After a counterfeit bill surfaced at the Olmsted County Fair, businesses have to be more careful to make sure they’re not getting scammed.

According to Rochester police, they received three reports this month where counterfeit money was used at businesses. One of the reports included the words motion picture use.

Grandma’s Kitchen was one of the three businesses that received a counterfeit bill and they’re taking preventative measures to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“We purchased a money detector machine that works really good so whenever you get a bill all you have to do, like this is a 100, and you send this through, and it’ll show right up here that it passed,” Grandma’s Kitchen server Susan Schultz said.

Schultz says a lot of their customers pay in cash and that the money detector will help them out a lot.

No arrests were made in the three incidents this month according to RPD, so everyone has to be extra careful when accepting money to make sure it’s legitimate.