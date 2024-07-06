Rochester Parks provide fun for families at Chester Woods Park

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s Parks and Recreation department has set up their Go! Play! Explore! Mobile Rec Trailer at Chester Wood Park for the Fourth of July weekend.

Around the trailer are a variety of games and other equipment that are available for anyone to use, especially those enjoying the weekend’s good weather.

“It’s fantastic I mean, being able to have this close by is great,” said Andy Downs, resident of nearby Chester.

Downs and his family had just finished a 20-minute bike ride to get to Chester Woods. His daughter, Norah, was also enjoying the pleasant change of weather.

“It’s really nice to have like this time when it’s not actually raining,” she said. “Have this time with my family.”

The Mobile Rec Trailer will travel to parks and green spaces all around Rochester throughout the summer.

Updates on the trailer’s schedule can be found on Rochester Parks and Rec’s website.