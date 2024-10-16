Rochester organization continues support for hurricane victims

(ABC 6 News) — Following the devastating damage caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the southeast, many local organizations have been offering a helping hand.

One of those organizations resides right here in Rochester and is called WNC Hurricane Relief. It was started by Gracie Salvaggio, a native of North Carolina, and its mission has been to help those in need since Helene devastated much of western North Carolina with torrential rain and flooding.

On Tuesday, WNC Hurricane Relief took to Facebook showing that the donations they’ve received have continued going to a great cause.

The post read, “We bought out the Club! With your donations, we were able to buy more water and non-perishable foods! Everything from water to canned foods (and more), it’s safe to say we confused the employees until we explained. So incredibly grateful to the Sam’s Club staff who helped us.”

While WNC Hurricane Relief is no longer taking physical donations, they continue to accept monetary dontions via their GoFundMe page, which can be found here.