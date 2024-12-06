Rochester officials hold open house to discuss Lincolnshire traffic

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester officials held an open house on Thursday to help the Lincolnshire neighborhood with recent traffic issues.

“The traffic is very heavy on the road, and then they’re going very fast, speeding. It’s hard to get out of your driveway,” said resident Jo Roberts.

The city has agreed with residents like Roberts that traffic, especially speeding, has become a hazard on the Lincolnshire roads. New actions are now being taken to reduce those speeds.

After the meeting, officials will craft a new proposal to the city council on ways to reduce traffic violations in the neighborhood.