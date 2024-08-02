Rochester nursing homes receive assistance funds

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, six nursing homes will be getting nearly $1.7 million in assistance funds.

The six facilities receiving the assistance are the following:

Maple Manor Nursing and Rehab ($279.5K)

Rochester East Health Services ($341.4K)

Rochester Rehab and Living Center ($228K)

Madonna Towers of Rochester ($240.4K)

Rochester West Health Services ($211.5K)

Samaritan Bethany Home ($376.5K)

The money is intended to help stabilize finances and ensure adequate staffing and pay, repair infrastructure, and improve patient care.

The funds are part of a statewide $300 million nursing home package that was passed in 2023.