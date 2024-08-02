Rochester nursing homes receive assistance funds
(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, six nursing homes will be getting nearly $1.7 million in assistance funds.
The six facilities receiving the assistance are the following:
- Maple Manor Nursing and Rehab ($279.5K)
- Rochester East Health Services ($341.4K)
- Rochester Rehab and Living Center ($228K)
- Madonna Towers of Rochester ($240.4K)
- Rochester West Health Services ($211.5K)
- Samaritan Bethany Home ($376.5K)
The money is intended to help stabilize finances and ensure adequate staffing and pay, repair infrastructure, and improve patient care.
The funds are part of a statewide $300 million nursing home package that was passed in 2023.