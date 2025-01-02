Rochester New Year’s baby born at Olmsted Medical Center

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester family rang in 2025 with the birth of a new baby on New Year’s Day at Olmsted Medical Center!

A baby boy, Milo Steven Wilgenbusch, was born at 8:24 a.m. on New Year’s Day. He came into the world at nine pounds, 14 ounces and 21 and a quarter inches tall.

Parents Megan and Kevin Wilgenbusch shared these photos of the New Year’s baby: