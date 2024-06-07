Rochester native in Stanley Cup Finals

Mark Stuart's hockey journey began here in Rochester and it led him all the way to Edmonton, Canada as an assistant coach with the Oilers where the team is fighting for a chance to bring the cup home.

(ABC 6 News) – Mark Stuart’s hockey journey began here in Rochester, and it led him all the way to Edmonton, Canada as an assistant coach with the Oilers where the team is fighting for a chance to bring the Stanley Cup home.

It was here at Lourdes high school, where mark Stuart spent his days with blades on the ice.

“He was one of the hardest workers on and off the ice, his older brother Michael B set the bar very high, all of them, Colin, Chris, they learned how to work hard,” Todd Lampman, one of Mark Stuart’s youth hockey coaches said.

Stuart then took his talents to the U.S. National Team Development Program.

All three brothers made major plays in the NHL until Mark Stuart retired in 2018.

That’s when he swapped his skates for a whistle and began coaching.

“As great as his playing career was I think his coaching career he’ll do even better, because I think the players will realize, he is there for them,” Lampman said.

Lampman said he’s not surprised by Stuart’s success.

In 2022, Stuart got a call from the Edmonton Oilers and made a major dream for this hockey star a reality.

Hockey has brought Stuart many places throughout his life and now, he’ll be right on the bench for this year’s Stanley Cup.

“From Rochester youth hockey, from Rochester hockey in general, representing that Rochester Hockey Foundation at the highest level of hockey at the Stanley Cup Finals with the Edmonton Oilers is pretty special,” Lourdes boy’s hockey head coach Jeff True said.

You’ll have a chance to see Stuart coaching in action right here on ABC 6 this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals feature a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.