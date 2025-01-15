Rochester NAACP to host annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “We Have a Dream” celebration

(ABC 6 News) — The NAACP Rochester Branch MN is once again hosting its annual community event to commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Lurther King, Jr. in partnership with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The program will feature a keynote address from Prexy Nesbitt, a prominent American activist, educator, and international speaker, along with the President’s Remark and a Community Call to Action delivered by Walé Elegbede, President of the Rochester Branch of the NAACP.

The NAACP Rochester Freedom Rally and March will then proceed before the commencement of the Community People’s Program, which will take place at The Rochester Civic Theatre and feature State of Branch Report by President Elegbede and Q&A from the community.

The Community People’s Program will then conclude with the Commemorative MLK Birthday Party Celebration.

Below is the schedule for the the celebration:

8:30am Doors open – Breakfast served

9:00am Welcome, Start of Program

9:05am Invocation

9:35am Inspiration from the Heart

9:55am Introduction of Keynote

10:00am Keynote Speaker — Prexy Nesbitt, Prominent American Activist, Educator, and International

Speaker

10:15am President’s Remark and Community Call to Action — Walé Elegbede, President, Rochester Branch NAACP

10:25am Closing Remarks

Additional community-wide events will follow, hosted by the Rochester NAACP: