Rochester NAACP reveals plans for Black History Month 2025

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, the Rochester branch of the NAACP unveiled its list of events for Black History Month 2025.

The first event will take place on Saturday, February 1st. It’s called “Reflection to Action: Human Rights, Racial Justice, and Lessons from Skin Deep.” It features a screening of the PBS documentary Skin Deep, which explores the fight against institutionalized racism in the United States and South Africa.

The second event on February 15th is “Ebony Night 2025,” an all student production by the University of Minnesota Rochester’s Black Student Union. There will be presentations, cultural performances, poetry, dinner, and a youth dance party.

The Black Excellence Expo will be held on February 22nd, to highlight black-owned and minority-owned businesses in Rochester. It’s now in its third year, and continues to grow each more.

The fourth and final event on February 28th is “The Sound of Gospel Music,” a musical anthology depicting the rich history and evolution of gospel music. It aims to foster connection and community through music, and inspire a sense of purpose and commitment to community building.

More information about the NAACP Rochester Branch’s Black History Month Series can be found at their website.