Rochester MN Children’s Business Fair showcases young entrepreneurs

(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday morning at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial, Rochester’s top business professionals ranging from 6- to 18-years-old put their goods and services on sale to the community.

Million-dollar ideas are everywhere, and at the Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase, one thing is clear: if you can dream it, you can do it.

People often say children are our future, but young Rochester entrepreneurs are working to make their fortunes right now. The showcase gave these children the chance to show off their businesses, including ideas from slime to board games, and make a little money doing so.

“I think it’s so far been earning at least one bit of money,” participant Charlie Schotland said his favorite part of the showcase was.

More than 60 kids and 50 booths were at the fair. Participating children say they plan on using what they’ve learned from the showcase in their future.

It’s easy to see that’s exactly what these entrepreneurs are doing.