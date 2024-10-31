Rochester men accused of costing store more than $100,000 in theft case

(ABC 6 News) – Two Rochester men are accused of swindling a phone or electronics store out of nearly $100,000 between November of 2022 and January of 2023.

Tavontae Kidd-Starks, 26, and Ajuda Nywesh, 28, each face a charge of theft by swindle–liability for crimes of another and a charge of theft by diverting corporate property–liability for crimes of another.

The two appeared in Olmsted County Court Thursday, Oct. 31.

In January of 2023, Rochester police responded to the unspecified store for a report that employees were assisting in thefts.

According to court documents, a manager said over the course of two or three months, Kidd-Starks and Nywesh had opened possibly fraudulent phone lines and issued physical phones to multiple individuals who only appeared when the pair were working.

According to court documents, Nywesh told police that a regular customer had requested new cell phone lines and phones using photo IDs with his own photo, but different names on them.

A manager said the pair gave out more than 100 phones, tablets, and watches to people who didn’t give the pair money for new phones, but asked to add phone lines to existing accounts belonging to other people.

The individuals then paid sales tax for the physical phones and left the store.

In exchange, Nywesh and Kidd-Starks allegedly received better commission payments.

Kidd-Starks is accused of causing $36,849.55 in “losses” to the store, while Nywesh allegedly caused $64,199.38 in “losses.”

Nywesh makes another court appearance Nov. 21. Kidd-Starks is scheduled to appear again in Olmsted County Court Nov. 26.