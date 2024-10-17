Rochester Mayor Kim Norton talks Medal of Honor position

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is now accepting nominations for the Mayor’s Medal of Honor.

There are 14 different categories available, and they are given to residents who have gone above and beyond to serve the community.

Those categories include community-wide service, champion of diversity, and heroism to name a few with heroism being the hardest sometimes to fill.

“I think people don’t think they know someone that’s been a hero, and so when we get them they are really quite moving testimonials to people who have done acts of heroism. That’s the one we probably get the least recommendations on,” Norton said.

Selected recipients will be honored at a luncheon in early December. The deadline to nominate someone is October 31.

More information can be found here.