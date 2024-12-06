Rochester Mayor Kim Norton recognizes 2024 Medal of Honor recipients

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, joined by others, honored the 2024 Mayor’s Medal of Honor recipients at a luncheon on Friday, December 6.

This year marks the 41st year of the Mayor’s Medal of Honor awards.

Mayor Norton shared via a press release, ““It is truly an honor to host this gathering and celebrate the individuals who make our community such a wonderful place to live, work and enjoy. Over the past 41 years, the City of Rochester has had the privilege of recognizing many remarkable people, and we look forward to continuing this tradition in the years to come. A heartfelt thank you to the families and friends of those we honored today, and a special thank you to those who took the time to submit nominations.”

The 2024 recipients are as follows: