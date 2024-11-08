Rochester Mayor Kim Norton discuss Rochester Vision 2050

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Med City is growing at lightning speed between Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic’s “Bold. Forward. Unbound.” Initiative.

It can be hard to keep up let alone imagine what is next for Rochester’s citizens.

To help answer that question, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton joined ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram to discuss Rochester Vision 2050. That interview can be seen in the video above.

Mayor Norton is also asking residents to fill out a 10-minute survey to give their input on what they believe needs to be done in the city. That survey can be found here.

More information about Rochester Vision 2050 can also be found here.