Rochester mayor issues memo opposing proposed amendment to Olmsted County General Land Use Plan

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Mayor Kim Norton issued a memo on Thursday voicing her opposition to a proposed amendment to the Olmsted County General Land Use Plan.

According to Communications & Engagement Coordinator Megan Moeller, Olmsted County plans to hold a public hearing on December 17 for the proposed amendment to the Land Use Plan, which prompted the memo from Mayor Norton.

“I worry that your decision to remove the City’s role in the Land Use policy jeopardizes this partnership and negatively impacts the great progress we have made together,” Norton wrote.

The full memo can be found attached below: