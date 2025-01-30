Rochester man sentenced in juvenile rape case

(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday, Alex Allen Schneider was sentenced to 5 years in prison for raping a juvenile girl.

In 2023, Rochester police received a report that Schneider had raped a 14-year-old in mid-June, then left the scene. He was then charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

As part of his sentencing Schneider will also have to register as a predatory offender.

Schneider’s defense filed a motion to request a probation-only sentence Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Olmsted County judge Kathy Wallace denied the motion Thursday, Jan. 30.