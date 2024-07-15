Rochester man jailed for threatening someone with shotgun

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is behind bars for allegedly threatening another man with a shotgun.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), officers responded to reports of threats of violence involving a firearm at the 1700 block of 8 1/2 SE around 7:15 p.m. on July 14.

RPD says officers found two men yelling at each other in a parking lot. One of them, identified as Glenn Mitchell, a 40-year-old from Rochester, allegedly made a threat with a shotgun.

Officers got a search warrant for Mitchell’s residence and found the gun. Mitchell was arrested and faces felony charges for 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.