Rochester man injured in crash on Highway 14 at 36th Ave SE

(ABC 6 News) — At around 7:40 PM on Wednesday evening, Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 14 at 36th Ave SE.

According to a crash report from MSP, the crash occurred when a 2022 Honda Pilot heading south on 36th Ave SE collided in the intersection with a 2002 Kawasaki Sportsbike heading eastbound on Highway 14.

The driver of the Honda Pilot was not injured in the crash while the driver of the Sportsbike, 19-year-old Adam Nathan Rodriguez, was sent to St. Marys Mayo Clinic with non-life threatening injuries.

MSP does not believe alcohol was involved in the crash.

Rochester PD, Mayo Ambulance, and Rochester Fire also assisted with the crash.