Rochester man indicted for illegal possession of a firearm, fentanyl trafficking

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester man has been indicted on firearm and drug trafficking charges, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents, on or about April 28, 2024, Liban Abdikadar Abdullahi, 29, knowingly possessed a 9mm Glock model 43 semiautomatic pistol. Abdullahi also possessed with the intent to distribute fentanyl and carried the Glock pistol to further his drug trafficking crime.

Because Abdullahi has prior felony convictions, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

The indictment charges Abdullahi with one count of possessing a firearm as a felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and one count of carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Abdullahi made his initial appearance today in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge John F. Docherty.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Rochester Police Department, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan B. Gilead is prosecuting the case.