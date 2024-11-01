Rochester man hurt after colliding with crane truck in Goodhue County

(ABC 6 News) – A man is hurt after colliding with a crane truck in Goodhue County.

According to a crash report from Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), the crash happened around 7 a.m. on Friday.

Ridwan Jama, a 19-year-old from Rochester, was in a 2021 GMC Acadia going southbound on Highway 52. He reportedly collided with the truck at the intersection of the highway and 490th Street between Zumbrota and Pine Island.

The 2000 Terex T340 truck was being driven by 24-year-old Paul Neeley of an “unknown city,” according to MSP. Neeley was not hurt in the crash.

Jama was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.