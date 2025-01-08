Rochester man held after threatening vulnerable woman with prison, suicide if she did not live with him

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center after allegedly attempting to coerce a woman with disabilities into a live-in relationship.

Christopher Bloomfield, 33, was taken into custody Dec. 19 on a charge of harassment–causes or can reasonably expect to cause emotional distress, as well as a charge of obscene/harassing phone calls–repeatedly calls.

According to court documents, on December 9, a vulnerable adult told Rochester police that Bloomfield had been sexually harassing her.

According to the woman, she had met Bloomfield on Facebook and he traveled to Illinois around Thanksgiving — ostensibly to meet her and her family.

Instead, Bloomfield allegedly drove the woman to Rochester. The woman’s family members tracked her through Life360 and retrieved her, thinking she had been abducted.

According to court documents, the family filed for an order for protection to keep Bloomfield from continuing to “bombard” the woman and her family with texts threatening arrest and extensive prison time ” if she did not comply with the defendant’s desire for her to live with him and to drop the OFP.”

Rocher police learned around Dec. 19 that Bloomfield was likely “hiding out” in his apartment to avoid actually being served the order for protection.

When police spoke with Bloomfield, he said an attorney had told him he could continue to message the woman until the OFP was formally served.

Police also looked at Bloomfield’s phone and noted multiple messages asking him to stop contacting the woman, a photo of the OFP, as well as photos of Bloomfield inferring that he intended to die by suicide.

Bloomfield is currently held on $6,000 bail with conditions, including no contact with the Illinois woman or her family.

Bloomfield’s defense moved for a bail reduction, but that was denied.

His next hearing is scheduled for March 27.