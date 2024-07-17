Rochester man fails to appear in court on assault charge, again

(ABC 6 News) — A warrant has been issued for a Rochester man after he failed to appear in court for a plea hearing for a 2nd-degree assault charge for a second time.

Jorge Lozano, 27, was accused of pointing an AK-47-style rifle at a man in June of 2023.

After failing to appear at a plea hearing in April, Lozano then also failed to appear at a plea hearing on Tuesday, July 17.

The judge issued a warrant for Lozano’s arrest and Lozano’s bond was forfeited.

