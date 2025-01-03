Rochester man faces juvenile rape charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces 1st- and 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct charges after allegedly participating in the rape of a juvenile in the summer of 2024.

Dante Terrel Cooper, 30, was charged remotely on Dec. 31. He is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on the criminal sexual conduct charges on March 27.

According to court documents, a minor under 16 told police that in the summer of 2024, she went to Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester and was grabbed by two males — one of whom she recognized as Cooper.

The two males carried her to a porta-potty, there they allegedly raped her, left her in the porta-potty, and tipped it over before walking away.

The minor identified Cooper as one of her assailants in November of 2024 via photo line-up, according to court documents. The second male is not identified in Cooper’s charging documents.

Cooper is also scheduled to stand trial in an unrelated 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct and indecent exposure case that allegedly took place in the Rochester skyway Jan. 19, 2024.

His skyway sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin March 3, 2025.