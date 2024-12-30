Rochester man charged with pointing gun at woman, false imprisonment

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces multiple charges after an incident Christmas Day.

According to court documents, Jayvon Dominique Gant faces the following charges dating back to Dec. 25: 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon; terroristic threats; false imprisonment–intentional restraint; and two counts of domestic assault.

Gant, 33, is held on $50,000 bail with conditions or $100,000 bail with no conditions.

According to court documents, on Dec. 26, a woman contacted Rochester police and said Gant had physically assaulted her the day before.

The woman told police that over the course of the day, Gant had assaulted her, held a gun to her head, and forced her to drive him to various locations between Rochester and the Twin Cities.

Rochester police located Gant near 48th Street and Highway 63 in Stewartville on Dec. 28, according to court documents and took him to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.