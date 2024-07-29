Rochester man behind bars for alleged cocaine possession

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is behind bars after allegedly being found with nearly 30 grams of cocaine in his car.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), deputies did a traffic stop in the 3100 block of Wellner Dr. NE in Rochester on Saturday, July 27 around 7:30 p.m. after learning the driver of the car did not have a valid driver’s license.

The deputy found drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view in the car, and a search of it revealed 27.5 grams of cocaine. The driver, Jervontia Allen, a 30-year-old from Rochester, was placed under arrest.

Allen was brought to the Olmsted County Adult Detetntion Center, and charges were referred to the County Attorney’s Office for several charges, including Possession of 3rd Degree Controlled Substance, Cannabis not in Compliant Motor Vehicle Packaging, DAC-IPS, and No Insurance.