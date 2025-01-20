Rochester man begins 45-day sentence in child molestation case

(ABC 6 News) – Timmothy Robert Johnson began his 45-day jail sentence in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center Friday, Jan. 17.

According to court documents, Fillmore County judge Jeremy Clinefelter granted Johnson the 45-day sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile under age 16.

Johnson was accused of groping a minor on more than 10 occasions.

He entered a Norgaard plea, in which a person claims they have no memory of criminal acts due to amnesia or intoxication.

Johnson was also sentenced to 25 years’ probation, with the possibility of being re-sentenced to 3 years in prison if he does not complete the probation without incident.