Rochester man begins 10-day child pornography sentence

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man began a 10-day child pornography sentence Thursday.

Ryan Benjamin Thomas, 27, was charged with three felony counts of possessing child pornography–minor under 14 in late 2023.

According to court documents, a 2021 internet tip led to a Kik account with at least 26 videos or images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) registered to Thomas.

Rochester police served a search warrant for Thomas’ electronics in April of 2022 and allegedly found 152 “obvious” CSAM images involving children between ages 5 and 10 engaged in sexual activity with adult men.

Thomas pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing child pornography in September of this year, in exchange for a 30-day jail cap.

Olmsted County judge Erin Felten only sentenced Thomas to 10 days in jail with work release, beginning Dec. 26.

He also received 5 years’ probation.

Felten granted Thomas a stay of imposition, which means that if he completes his sentence without issue, his conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

He was ordered to complete sex offender programming and register as a predatory offender.