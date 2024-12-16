Rochester man arrested on sexual assault warrant

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was taken into custody Friday, one month after a report that he had sexually assaulted a woman in the wooded area near 16th Street SW.

Keith Allen Butler, 41, was charged Monday with 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct–contact, use of force; and 5th-degree assault.

According to court documents, Rochester police spoke with a homeless woman Nov. 13, who said a man had torn her pants off, touched her, and kicked her when she fought back on the morning of Nov. 11.

The woman said the assault took place in a wooded area near the 1200 block of 16th Street SW, where she had been staying.

According to court documents, Rochester police found that Keith Butler had been reported in the area on that date, and matched the woman’s description of her attacker.

The woman selected Butler’s photo out of a lineup of six.

Police issued a warrant for Butler, as his address was unknown. According to court documents, he is registered as homeless in the Rochester area.

Butler was assigned $5,000 bail with conditions, including forfeiting any weapons and alcohol or drug use, or $40,000 with no conditions.

His next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2025.