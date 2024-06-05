Rochester man arrested on multiple indecent exposure charges

(ABC 6 News) – A man faces multiple indecent exposure charges in Olmsted County Court after a series of incidents in downtown Rochester.

Tarius Seas, 24, was taken into Olmsted County custody after two alleged indecent exposure incidents May 21 at the 2nd Street Ramp and a Galleria stairwell, according to court documents.

Police claim they took Seas into custody again Tuesday night, June 4, in the lobby of Fontaine Towers on 2nd Street SE.

Police claim Seas was engaged in lewd behavior, and had been cited for similar behavior at a Rochester bus station earlier in the evening.