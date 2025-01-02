Rochester man arrested on child pornography, prostitution charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is held in the Olmsted County ADC on juvenile prostitution and child pornography charges.

Olmsted County Court issued an arrest warrant for Joel Alan Ashbacher, 44, on Dec. 30 on belief that “he poses a threat to public safety, especially young children.”

Ashbacher was taken into custody on Jan. 1.

According to court documents, in mid-October, Rochester police received a cyber tip that indicated Ashbacher had solicited a teenager under age 17 to engage in sexual conduct in exchange for money.

The tip included the name of the alleged juvenile involved, as well as Ashbacher’s contact information. Police recognized Ashbacher’s name from a 2022 child pornography cyber tip, which had apparently not resulted in any criminal charges.

In late November, police spoke with Ashbacher, who allegedly said he had not offered anyone money for sexual conduct or photos/videos.

Ashbacher also said he’d had a previous relationship with an 18-year-old.

Police seized multiple electronic devices and allegedly located 117 photos and videos of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), or child pornography on his phone alone, according to court documents.

Some of the images and videos featured adult men and infants, or children between ages 3 and 8, according to court documents.

Police also allegedly found messages between Ashbacher and another person, in which court documents allege that Ashbacher talked about sex with the teenager, who had said he was 16. Ashbacher said he believed the juvenile was actually 18.

Ashbacher also allegedly shared explicit photos of the minor with the other person, then said he knew the minor was under the age of consent.

According to court documents, Rochester police spoke with the juvenile in early December.

The juvenile allegedly said Ashbacher would send an Uber for him, then pay him for sex acts. Court documents allege that messages from early 2024 backed up the juvenile’s statements.

Ashbacher had also talked to the minor about having sex with children as young as 2 or 3, according to court documents.

Ashbacher appeared in Olmsted County Court Thursday, Jan. 2, on the following felony charges: dissemination of child pornography; three counts of possessing child pornography–minor under 14; and a charge of Prostitution-Actor Hires or Agrees to Hire and Reasonably Believes Under 18 but at least

16.

He is held on $50,000 bail with conditions including GPS monitoring and no contact with minors, or $200,000 bail with no conditions.

Ashbacher’s next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15.