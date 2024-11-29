Rochester man arrested on charge of scarring woman with boiling water

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was taken into custody Nov. 26 after a woman reported he’d thrown boiling water on her, causing severe injuries and scars.

Christopher Paul Hilton, 41, is held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $50,000 bail with conditions, or $150,000 bail with no conditions.

According to court documents, a woman told police that Hilton had thrown a pot of boiling water on her, causing blistering and lost skin.

Hilton was charged with a count of felony 3rd-degree assault–substantial bodily harm and a count of felony domestic assault.

According to court documents, Hilton was previously convicted of two counts of gross misdemeanor domestic assault dating back to 2015 and 2023.

His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.