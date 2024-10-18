Rochester man arrested in shuttle van theft

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was taken into custody Thursday, after allegedly being connected to the theft of a shuttle van.

Abdulkadir Mohamed, 39, was taken into custody in Rochester.

Police claim they used surveillance video of the theft Oct. 11 to identify Mohamed.

According to previous reports, Mohamed allegedly stole the van from the 800 block of Civic Center Drive and drove it north on Highway 52, until law enforcement successfully deployed spike strips near the Goodhue County and Dakota County border.

Mohamed allegedly ran off into a corn field and was not arrested at the scene Oct. 11. He faces recommended charges of motor vehicle theft in Olmsted County, and police claim there may be more charges in other jurisdictions.