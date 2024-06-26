Rochester man arrested in child solicitation sting

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces recommended child solicitation charges following an online sting June 25.

Adam Blackwell, 34, is accused of planning to meet an individual he thought was a minor for sex at Silver Lake Park.

He was allegedly exchanging messages with an investigator posting as a female child, according to Rochester police.

Blackwell was taken into custody at Silver Lake Park Tuesday afternoon.

Rochester police recommend felony charges of soliciting a child through electronic communication, and electronic communication involving sexual conduct with a child.

Rochester police took an Owatonna man into custody for child solicitation in a similar sting June 7.

