Rochester man appears on rape, assault charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces rape and firearm assault charges in Olmsted County Court.

According to court documents, Rochester police responded to an assault call in northwest Rochester on Thursday, July 4, after a woman allegedly said Davoren Lanell Broussard had threatened to kill her, and would “start shooting if he saw officers.”

Police located the woman and noted that she had several visible injuries, according to court documents.

The woman detailed physical and sexual assault, as well as an incident where Broussard allegedly put a gun to her head and pulled the trigger.

According to court documents, Broussard was previously convicted of felony threats of violence, and may not own or carry a firearm.

Court documents allege that police located a firearm scope cap, ammunition, and a “white powdery substance” at his residence.

Broussard was charged Friday with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct–armed with a dangerous weapon and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition.

He is held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $300,000 bail with conditions, or $500,000 bail with no conditions.