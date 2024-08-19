Rochester man appears on race-based assault charge

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man’s trial for an allegedly racially motivated assault began Monday.

Jan Patrick Squire appeared in Olmsted County Court Aug. 19 on three charges: gross misdemeanor assault–motivated by bias; 5th-degree assault-inflict bodily harm; and obstruction of the legal process.

According to court documents, Rochester police responded to the 400 block of 1st Avenue NW Jan. 21 because a man was trying to fight visitors.

According to court documents, Squire allegedly approached a Sudanese visitor to the apartment complex and told him he shouldn’t be there.

Documents allege that Squire called the visitor a racial slur and punched him in the temple after he was let in.

Squire allegedly told a witness that the visitors “had to go because they are Black,” but the witness was fine.

Squire allegedly told police there were “a lot of bad people” at the apartment complex, and when police suggested he talk to management instead of fighting, said “well I’ve done both.”