Rochester man appears in two sexual assault cases

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court on five criminal sexual conduct charges in two cases Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Adam Alrashid Hussein, 26, is accused of grabbing a woman by the neck and sexually assaulting her on Sept. 3, 2023.

He faces charges of 4th- and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct, as well as 5th-degree assault.

In April of 2024, Olmsted County law enforcement began investigating a past-action sexual conduct case.

According to court documents, Hussein is accused of giving a woman a ride home, then following her inside and raping her violently.

Hussein faces the following charges in the second case: 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration, causes injury, use of coercion; 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration, use of coercion; 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual sexual conduct.

Hussein is scheduled to appear for a settlement conference Dec. 12, followed by a pretrial hearing April 8 and a trial April 14, 2025.