Rochester man accused of striking other with gun that went off

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is in Olmsted County custody for allegedly hitting another man with a pistol that went off.

Clifford Marquiz Hankins, 46, was charged Tuesday morning with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm/ammo.

According to court documents, police responded to a SW Rochester home at about 4:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, for a weapons violation.

A caller said Hankins had entered the residence with a firearm, assaulted a man with it, the firearm went off, and Hankins fled

According to court documents, police spoke with the man, who was bleeding from the bridge of his nose and said Hankins had taken a black pistol out and used it to hit him behind the right ear, then across the nose.

On the second strike, the gun allegedly went off.

Police noted a bullet strike a few inches above the couch in the living room, according to court documents.

According to court documents, a child under age 10 was sitting on the couch and told police she heard two “loud echoes” from the gun.

Police located Hankins at his residence on the 1500 block of 45th Street NW and allegedly found a Glock 48 in the attic.

According to court documents, Hankins has a previous felony drug conviction that renders him ineligible to own firearms and ammunition.

Hankins made his first appearance on the charges at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 3.