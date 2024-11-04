Rochester man accused of repeated sexual assault of child

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child under age 10.

Jared Duwayne Fitting was taken into custody Nov. 1 on a charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile–causes injury, use of coercion; and a charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child–actor more than 36 months older.

Fitting, 40, was previously charged with malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault, as well as assaulting a police officer by punching and burning the officer’s face Oct. 24.

On Oct. 30, police made contact with a woman who said a child under 10 had made comments about Fitting touching her inappropriately.

On Oct. 31, the child spoke with a social worker, and law enforcement learned she had been to Olmsted Medical Center with signs of genital injury.

The child told the social worker Fitting had ‘done inappropriate stuff’ to her since age 6, and threatened her if she said anything.

Court documents allege that the child had told another adult woman about the repeated assaults, but the woman had not taken any action.

Fitting is currently held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $100,000 bail with or without conditions.

His next court appearance is Nov. 14.

Fitting faces the aforementioned malicious punishment, domestic assault, and peace officer assault charges, as well as 3rd-degree drug possession and DWI charges from August of this year, and 5th-degree assault and disorderly conduct charges from September.