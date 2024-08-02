Rochester learning center closing

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Early Childhood Learning Center is closing its doors on August 30th.

YMCA of the North says limited enrollment, staff shortages, and rising operational costs led to the decision.

They will work with families to support them in their transition to other childhood care centers.