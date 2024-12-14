Rochester Grizzlies hold fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Grizzlies held a fundraiser on Friday night during their game.

It’s called the Teddy Bear Toss, happening after the Grizzles’ first goal. Fans tossed stuffed animals of all shapes and sizes onto the ice.

The furry friends were donated to the Salvation Army.

It is part of the Night of Giving to support the Rochester Ronald McDonald House.