Rochester granted nearly $85 million in federal funds for rapid transit route

(ABC 6 News) — The city of Rochester was granted $84.9 million from the Federal Transit Administration on Friday for the city’s Link Bus Rapid Transit.

Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) and Tina Smith (D-Minnesota) along with city and state officials accepted the grant Friday morning.

The rapid transit route will be made possible by these funds and by the city’s partnership with Mayo Clinic and Destination Medical Center.

The 2.8 mile route will go along Second Street Southwest, one of the city’s busiest roads, and will have dedicated bus lanes to connect thousands of passengers to down town Rochester, Mayo Civic Center, Mayo Clinic campuses, the Olmsted County Government Center and more.

Officials said the route will make it easier to get around Rochester, and will give people the option to take public transit.

Twelve electric buses will ride the route, connecting passengers to the 7 different stations along the way, all at no cost to the passenger.

“More people will be able to use it, it will be simpler to use. you won’t be constantly fishing in your pocket trying to get out your fare card, and it’s gonna be good for the whole community,” Smith said.

City officials said they expect to break ground on the project by spring of 2025 and hope to begin bus service for passengers by late 2026.