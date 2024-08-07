Rochester gearing up for Back to School block party and parade; what drivers need to know

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — While much of Minnesota is in fair mode, some students are preparing to get into back to school mode.

As a result, Rochester’s Back to School block party and parade is coming up on Saturday, August 17th. While the event is sure to be fun for attendees, drivers will need to be aware of a few road closures.

The parade will take place from 1-2 PM, making its way from 8 1/2 Street SE to Center Street. During that time, 4th Street SE will be closed from 11th Avenue SE to 15th Avenue SE. Here is a look at the parade map:

Following the parade, the block party will take place at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park until 6 PM.