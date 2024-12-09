Rochester fire dept. clears apartment building of smoke

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Fire Department responded to calls of a structure fire in southeast Rochester Sunday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment building at 1020 12th Street SE.

According to RFD, crews found light smoke upon arrival, but no fire conditions. RFD helped ventilate the building of smoke and ensured the structure was safe.

One person reported minor injuries and damages were minimal.

It is currently unclear what caused the smoke, and the fire department is investigating.