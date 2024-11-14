Rochester Fire Department holds award ceremony to honor those who have gone above and beyond

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, the fire department honored those who have gone above and beyond in the community.

RFD held its award ceremony on Wednesday night to recognize member achievements, several promotions, and even new recruits who have just graduated from the academy.

“We’re getting new blood in through attrition and various things. We’re bringing new life into the fire service, and we’re just really excited to do that. We want to set them off on the right foot. Be ready to hit the ground running tomorrow when they get on the fire trucks,” said Assistant Fire Chief Caleb Feine.

Several firefighters were given lifesaving awards for risking their lives to save others.