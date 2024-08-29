Rochester FC hosts free evening training sessions for kids

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Football Club will be holding free soccer training sessions throughout the fall for kids ages 8-14.

Since 2018, the youth camps were offered every summer, but that stopped in recent years.

Now, the club is looking to bring them back.

“This is kind of a way for us to continue doing that,” said RFC President Midhat Mujic. “Since we missed it in the summer we wanted to offer an opportunity for the community to get some free sessions out of our club and out of our coaches.”

Every Tuesday and Thursday, the club will hold practices focusing on developing skill kids will need if they choose to continue playing later on.

The coaches also say it’s a great way to build friendships and a sense of community.

Mihnet Jasarevic and Joe Derry are both first year coaches for the RFC, who joined to give back their love of the sport to kids.

“You can really build a community here so I think that’s the appeal,” said Derry.

Jasarevic is also a parent of a former youth player, solidifying his desire to participate.

“It’s a really nice organization, nice league, nice people, nice parents,” he said.

Sessions will be available throughout the fall season.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the Rochester FC’s website or email the club at info@rochester-fc.com.