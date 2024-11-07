Rochester Exchange Club holds 68th Book of Golden Deeds event

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Exchange Club is once again surprising one of the city’s own for their unwavering generosity.

Wednesday night is the 68th Book of Golden Deeds event held at the Empire Event Center. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with the award announcement coming at around 7:45 p.m.

The winner of the award is brought to the event without knowing they will be the guest of honor. The Rochester Exchange Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Empire Event Center.