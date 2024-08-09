DFL holds press conference in Rochester ahead of Tuesday’s primary election

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Local politicians aren’t wasting any time advocating for their party’s presidential ticket ahead of next week’s primary election.

Rochester Democrats held a press conference on Friday about the urgent need to support democracy and address what they call Donald Trump’s extreme Project 2025 agenda.

Local senators and representatives highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris’ accomplishments as well as their pride in Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s VP nomination.

They also expressed concern over Trump’s falsifying records convictions and an attempt to overturn the 2024 election.

“We don’t win with violence. We don’t win by storming the capital. We don’t win by intimidation or hateful rhetoric. We win with democracy and believing and acting within that democracy,” said Rep. Andy Smith.

The primary election takes place on Tuesday, and polls will be open from 7 AM to 8 PM.