Rochester crow abatement begins downtown

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester’s Parks and Recreation team begins efforts on an intensive crow abatement initiative in the downtown business district on Sunday, December 1.

The goal is to reduce the nuisance and health risks associated with large seasonal crow populations. The Rochester City Council approved these efforts at the November 18 City Council Meeting.

This year’s intensive phase is scheduled to continue through December 5, with ongoing dispersal activities through February. This work will happen primarily between the hours of 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rochester has an estimated winter crow population exceeding 20,000. Crows are drawn to urban areas that offer warmth, ample roosting sites and few natural predators. These large roosts bring issues like noise and droppings, which can lead to health concerns, including risks of histoplasmosis and salmonella.

"The goal of these efforts is to encourage the crows to recognize that downtown is not an ideal roosting location," said Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman in a press release. "Dispersing the large flocks into smaller groups throughout Rochester or moving them outside the city entirely should help reduce human-crow conflicts and improve the downtown experience for both residents and visitors."

The project is a partnership with Mayo Clinic’s Facilities Management and USDA Wildlife Services.

The USDA-led team will employ various non-lethal methods, such as lasers, distress calls, and pyrotechnics. Select USDA team members will also use pneumatic air rifles to cull a limited number of crows, reinforcing a sense of danger within roosting areas to complement hazing methods.

The USDA officials are trained and have experience in lethal crow mitigation efforts in urban areas. All personnel will be clearly marked to ensure community safety and awareness.

Residents can help mitigate the impact of crows in their neighborhoods by placing trash in containers from lids to discourage crows from feeding.

These roosts have built up over time and it will likely take persistence and time to eliminate or reduce this undesirable behavior.