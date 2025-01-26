Rochester Council Member Shaun Palmer receives death threat

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department confirmed that Rochester City Council Member Shaun Palmer received a death threat via email

RPD says it opened an investigation into the threat and deemed it not credible. RPD also says that, at this time, there’s no threat to any council member or the public.

ABC 6 News is working to learn more. This is a developing story.